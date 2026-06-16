Tehran says end of war in Lebanon ‘prerequisite’ for ending war with Iran Lebanon, Iran fronts are interconnected, says Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that an end to the war on all fronts, including the cessation of Israeli attacks in Lebanon, is a "prerequisite" for ending the war between Iran and the US-Israel, according to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

Lebanon and Iran fronts "became somehow connected and dependent on each other, from day one, the Islamic Republic of Iran considered ending the war in Lebanon a prerequisite for ending the war with Iran," Araghchi told a gathering of international missions in the capital Tehran.

"Now that we have reached an end to the war, the end of the war will also be in Lebanon," he said, calling the ceasefire in Lebanon an "inseparable" part of the recently announced deal with the US.

The end of war was declared on Monday morning in Iran time, the top diplomat said, adding that the memorandum of understanding will officially take effect on Friday.

The upcoming US–Iran talks, set to begin in Switzerland on Friday, will be split into two phases, Araghchi stated, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He said the first phase will address issues including the Strait of Hormuz, maritime restrictions, and post-conflict reconstruction of Iran’s infrastructure, while a second phase will focus on nuclear matters and sanctions relief to be settled in a final agreement.

