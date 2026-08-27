Sharaa makes payment at restaurant in Old Damascus as country reconnects to global financial system following years of sanctions

Syrian president makes landmark Visa card payment Sharaa makes payment at restaurant in Old Damascus as country reconnects to global financial system following years of sanctions

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa made a Visa card payment in Damascus, marking a new step in the country's efforts toward reconnecting with the global financial system following years of sanctions.

Sharaa carried out the electronic payment at a restaurant in Old Damascus on Wednesday, according to a video published by Syria TV.



Central Bank of Syria Governor Safwat Raslan was present during the transaction.

Separately, Visa, a global digital payments company, announced Thursday that it had successfully tested a live international card transaction in Syria, describing it as an important step toward enabling international visitors to use their Visa cards in the country.

The company said it worked alongside the Central Bank of Syria and partners Fransabank and Paymera to carry out the transaction.

Visa said the milestone supports broader efforts to expand digital payment capabilities and strengthen Syria’s connection to the global digital economy.

The development comes as Syria seeks to rebuild its economy and reconnect with international markets following the lifting of sanctions.

Speaking at the opening of the 63rd Damascus International Fair on Wednesday, Sharaa said Syria had entered a new phase of reconstruction and development after sanctions were lifted, expressing hope that the country could regain its role as a bridge between markets, a trade corridor and an economic hub linking East and West.

The US Treasury Department announced Monday that it had removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, fulfilling the Trump administration's commitments to provide sanctions relief.

Syria had been on the list since 1979.