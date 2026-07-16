- Interior Ministry says shipment intercepted along Iraq border was intended to transit Syria en route to Lebanese group

Syrian foils attempt to smuggle weapons, missiles to Hezbollah - Interior Ministry says shipment intercepted along Iraq border was intended to transit Syria en route to Lebanese group

Syrian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle a shipment of advanced weapons and missiles across the border with Iraq that was intended for the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the Interior Ministry said Thursday.

Specialized units intercepted the shipment along the Syrian-Iraqi border, a ministry source told the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Preliminary investigations indicated that the weapons were intended for Hezbollah and were to be transported through Syrian territory, the source said.

Hezbollah has not commented on the report.

The announcement came as Syria's new authorities continued efforts to tighten security and extend state control as part of broader plans to stabilize the country and begin reconstruction following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.