There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

Sirens sound again in Bahrain amid Iranian attacks There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

Sirens sounded again across Bahrain on Monday amid ongoing Iranian attacks on the Gulf nation, as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and Tehran.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”

The alerts blared out hours after the Bahrain Defense Force said that air defenses had intercepted “a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks” early Monday.

Sirens were activated early Monday in Bahrain, with authorities urging the public to remain calm and seeking safety at the nearest place.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

​​​​​​​The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.​​​​​​​