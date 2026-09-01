More than 5 explosions heard near Masan village on Qeshm Island, 4 near Strait of Hormuz, reports IRIB

Several explosions reported in southern Iran More than 5 explosions heard near Masan village on Qeshm Island, 4 near Strait of Hormuz, reports IRIB

Several explosions were heard east of Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province on Tuesday, state media reported.

More than five explosions were heard around Masan village on Qeshm Island, IRIB said, adding that four more explosions were also heard from the direction of the Strait of Hormuz on Qeshm.

Citing the deputy governor of the Hormozgan province for political, security and social affairs, the outlet added that no casualties have been recorded in the province so far.

The explosions come as tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

A framework deal was signed in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation.

The US began a two-week bombing campaign in July and reimposed a naval blockade after differences over navigation in the strait.