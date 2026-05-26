Victim’s identity, circumstances of killing not known, say Palestinian officials

Palestinian man killed by Israeli army fire in Jenin refugee camp Victim’s identity, circumstances of killing not known, say Palestinian officials

A Palestinian man was killed Tuesday by Israeli army fire in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces handed over the body of the victim.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the victim’s identity had not yet been determined and that ambulance crews transferred the body to the Jenin Governmental Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the killing were not immediately clear.

The Israeli army launched a military operation Jan. 21, 2025, in refugee camps in the northern occupied West Bank, beginning in the Jenin camp before expanding to the Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps.

The three camps have since largely turned into near-empty areas after widespread destruction and displacement, with hundreds of homes demolished and roads carved through residential neighborhoods.

Residents occasionally return to inspect their homes or retrieve belongings.

The escalation in the West Bank has continued alongside Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 8, 2023, with frequent raids, arrests, killings and property destruction reported across Palestinian areas.

Israeli army operations and settler attacks in the West Bank have killed 1,162 Palestinians, injured nearly 12,245, and led to 23,000 arrests since a ceasefire was signed last October,

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul