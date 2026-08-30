Signing comes during official ceremony at headquarters of UN Support Mission in Libya

Libya's 4+4 Small Dialogue Committee signs draft final deal to restructure election commission Signing comes during official ceremony at headquarters of UN Support Mission in Libya

Libya’s 4+4 Small Dialogue Committee on Sunday announced the signing of a draft final agreement to restructure the High National Elections Commission and review election laws.

The agreement was signed during an official ceremony at the headquarters of the UN Support Mission in Libya in the capital Tripoli, attended by members of the 4+4 Committee, several ambassadors, members of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, and a representative of the Libyan Presidential Council, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The agreement provides for restructuring the board of the High National Elections Commission and appointing Dhaou Ibrahim Attia as chairman of the commission board and Sana al-Lishani as his deputy.

​​​​​​​The latest agreement is part of UN-led efforts to create conditions to hold elections to end Libya's political division between two rival administrations: the Government of National Unity led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which governs western Libya, and the eastern-based government headed by Osama Hammad, appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and administering eastern Libya and much of the country's south.