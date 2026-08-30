Libyan premier, Syrian foreign minister discuss reviving bilateral cooperation

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani discussed on Sunday ways to develop bilateral relations and reactivate cooperation frameworks between their countries.

The talks came as Dbeibeh met with Shaibani in Tripoli following his arrival in the Libyan capital, according to a statement from Libya’s Government of National Unity.

The two sides discussed reactivating Libyan-Syrian cooperation frameworks, raising the level of diplomatic representation and revitalizing a joint higher committee, as well as strengthening economic, investment and trade cooperation, the statement said.

They also addressed several financial issues and outstanding dues between institutions in the two countries.

The Libyan-Syrian Joint Higher Committee is an official bilateral cooperation framework intended to strengthen political, economic and social relations. It generally operates at the prime ministerial level and coordinates joint efforts across various fields.

The meeting also covered security cooperation and counterterrorism, the conditions of the two countries’ communities, consular services and issues concerning prisoners, detainees, refugees and displaced people, as well as the reopening of the Syrian Consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

Dbeibeh stressed the importance of “opening a new chapter in relations between Libya and Syria based on shared interests, practical cooperation and addressing outstanding issues in a manner that serves the citizens of both countries,” the statement said.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said Shaibani and Dbeibeh discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and advance them in various fields.

The two sides emphasized the importance of broadening cooperation and strengthening communication and coordination between relevant institutions in both countries to serve their shared interests, the ministry added in a statement.

As part of the visit, Shaibani met Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Khalifa Abdulsadek and Libyan Investment Authority Chairman and CEO Ali Mahmoud Hassan to discuss bilateral cooperation in energy and investment, and ways to expand partnerships and exchange expertise in sectors of mutual interest, the ministry said.

Shaibani also met Taher Al-Baour, who is responsible for managing Libya’s Foreign Ministry and international cooperation, to discuss strengthening relations and expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The top Syrian diplomat arrived in Tripoli early Sunday to meet Libyan officials and reopen his country’s embassy after a 14-year closure, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

In August 2025, a Syrian technical and diplomatic delegation to Libya announced that the country’s flag had been raised over the Syrian Embassy building in Tripoli in preparation for its reopening.

The embassy closed in 2012 after Libya’s then-Transitional Council recognized the Syrian revolution. Relations remained severed during the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad.

​​​​​​​On Dec. 8, 2024, Syrian factions took control of Damascus after capturing other cities, ending 61 years of Baath Party rule and 53 years of rule by the Assad family.