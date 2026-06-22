Lebanese president discusses ceasefire, Israeli escalation with US, Qatari officials Aoun received phone call from US Vice President Vance, senior adviser Kushner, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed efforts to reinforce a ceasefire with Israel and halt Israeli escalation in Lebanon with top US and Qatari officials, the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Aoun received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to the statement.

The talks focused on steps needed to stabilize the ceasefire and stop Israeli escalation against Lebanon, it said.

The discussions also addressed the “possibility of forming a cell” to support those efforts, according to the statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said early Monday that negotiations with the US in Switzerland facilitated by Pakistan and Qatar had produced “significant progress” toward ending the war in Lebanon and easing pressure on Iran's economy.

Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 4,000 people, injured over 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.​​​​​​​

Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday quoted an unnamed official confirming reports that a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah had begun at 4 pm local time (1300GMT).

A senior US official also confirmed the ceasefire in a statement to Anadolu, while Hezbollah has not yet commented.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.