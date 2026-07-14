'Any explosion sounds that may be heard are the result of the air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks,' says Kuwaiti army

Kuwaiti says air defenses engaging ‘hostile aerial targets' 'Any explosion sounds that may be heard are the result of the air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks,' says Kuwaiti army

The Kuwaiti army said on Tuesday that its forces were "currently engaging hostile aerial targets" in the country's airspace.

"Any explosion sounds that may be heard are the result of the air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks," the army wrote on the US social media company X.

It called on people to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.​​​​​​​

The statement comes after other regional countries, including Jordan and Bahrain, said earlier Tuesday that they intercepted Iranian missiles and other aerial threats after Iran launched attacks targeting US military facilities, amid escalating regional tensions.