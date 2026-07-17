No casualties were recorded in attacks, says Kuwait Fire Force spokesperson

Kuwait says it controlled 2 fires sparked by Iranian strikes in country’s south No casualties were recorded in attacks, says Kuwait Fire Force spokesperson

Kuwaiti firefighters brought under control two fires that broke out at separate sites in the country’s south following Iranian strikes, the state-run KUNA news agency reported Friday.

Kuwait Fire Force spokesperson Mohammed Al-Gharib said emergency teams had contained the fires at the two locations after they were targeted in the Iranian attacks.

Al-Gharib confirmed that no casualties were recorded, adding that the losses were limited to material damage.

Earlier Friday, Iran said it targeted US military assets in Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Jordan and Bahrain in a wave of retaliatory strikes, claiming damage to air bases, radar systems, weapons depots and military aircraft.

Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain said they intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, while Qatar said its armed forces thwarted several aerial attacks, with one child injured by falling shrapnel from interception operations.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.