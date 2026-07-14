⁠'Any explosion sounds that may be heard are the result of the air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks,' says Kuwaiti army

Kuwait reports missile, drone strikes as US-Iran tensions escalate ⁠'Any explosion sounds that may be heard are the result of the air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks,' says Kuwaiti army

Kuwait reported missile and drone strikes on Tuesday, with air defenses engaging the projectiles amid rising escalation between Iran and the US.

In a statement, the army said its forces engaged “hostile aerial targets" in the country's airspace.

"Any explosion sounds that may be heard are the result of the air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks," the army added on the US social media company X.

It called on people to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

The Government Communication Center, citing a Defense Ministry statement, said the attacks were carried out by “hostile missiles and drones.”

Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Al-Atwan urged citizens and residents to avoid approaching, touching, or photographing any debris resulting from the strikes.

He also called on citizens to refrain from publishing or sharing any photos or videos of the affected sites or the locations where shrapnel and interception debris fell on social media.

The statement comes after other regional countries, including Jordan and Bahrain, said earlier Tuesday that they intercepted Iranian missiles and other aerial threats after Iran launched attacks targeting US military facilities.

Iran and the US exchanged attacks in recent days amid tension over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.