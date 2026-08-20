Work stoppage has impacted airport operations and affected passenger services, authorities say

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport halts operations amid labor dispute Work stoppage has impacted airport operations and affected passenger services, authorities say

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport will cease operations at 2 pm local time (1100GMT) Thursday amid a labor dispute that has already caused all its check-in counters to close, Israeli media has reported.

The Israel Airports Authority and air-traffic authorities informed air carriers in advance of the airport’s impending closure, according to Israel’s Ynet news portal.

The move comes after employees were instructed to halt work at check-in counters.

Employees of four ground-services companies that operate at the airport have also reportedly stopped working.

The disruptions come during one of the busiest periods of the year, when the airport handles approximately 100,000 passengers – and around 600 flights – per day.

According to the Israel Airports Authority, the decision to halt work – in line with instructions from a workers’ committee – has impacted the airport’s operations and affected passenger services.

The Airports Authority has called on employees to immediately end the work stoppage with a view to restoring operations and services.

If the disruptions continue, the authority warned, it would seek intervention by judicial authorities.

Israeli Transportation Ministry officials have warned that airport employees could be dismissed if the work stoppage was found to be part of a deliberate slowdown, according to Ynet.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev has instructed his ministry’s director-general, Moshe Ben Zaken, to immediately address the situation, Ynet reported.