Several also injured in new strikes on Nabatieh, Tyre districts, one day after truce extension

Israeli attacks kill 7 in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire extension Several also injured in new strikes on Nabatieh, Tyre districts, one day after truce extension

At least seven people were killed and several others injured Saturday in Israeli artillery shelling and airstrikes in southern Lebanon despite the extension of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, according to media reports.

Israeli artillery targeted the vicinity of the Srebbine junction in the Bint Jbeil district in Nabatieh province, killing one person and injuring another, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes on the town of Jebal al-Botm in the Tyre district and the Housh area east of the city of Tyre, said the report.

In a separate attack, an unspecified number of injuries were reported after an Israeli strike targeted a house in the town of Tayr Felsay in the Tyre district.

NNA also reported that an Israeli airstrike on the al-Saha neighborhood in the town of Habboush in the Nabatieh district killed a couple after their home was targeted and destroyed.

An Israeli warplane struck a house in the town of Tebnine, killing the former Aitaroun mayor and current municipal council member Haidar Mawasi, NNA reported.

Earlier, the agency reported that the strike on Tebnine caused injuries and extensive destruction.

In a separate strike, a woman and her son, who was a paramedic with the Islamic Risala Scout Association emergency unit, were killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the town of Tayr Felsay in the Tyre district.

Five other people were injured in the attack and transferred to hospitals in Tyre, according to the report.

Rescue teams were continuing to remove rubble from the targeted building and recover additional bodies, NNA added.

Separately, rescue teams recovered the body of one person killed in the town of Abbassiyeh following an Israeli strike that targeted the town square in the Tyre district.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army targeted nearly 100 areas in southern Lebanon and issued evacuation warnings for residents of nine villages and towns ahead of planned strikes.

The developments came one day after the US announced the extension of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon for 45 days starting May 17, following talks between the two sides in Washington on May 14 and 15.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 3,000 people, injured nearly 9,000, and displaced more than 1.6 million -- about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.