Quadcopter drone drops bomb on shepherd in Al-Shakoush area west of Rafah, witnesses tell Anadolu, adding another drone targeted motorcycle east of Gaza City

Israeli attacks kill 2 Palestinians in latest Gaza truce violations Quadcopter drone drops bomb on shepherd in Al-Shakoush area west of Rafah, witnesses tell Anadolu, adding another drone targeted motorcycle east of Gaza City

Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded on Friday in separate Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, medical sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

In the latest developments, medical sources told Anadolu that a 27-year-old Palestinian Luay Basal was killed, and others were wounded in an Israeli bombing east of Gaza City.

An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the Asqoula area of ​​the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, resulting in one death and several injuries, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Early Friday, medical sources reported that a 42-year-old Palestinian, Raafat Adel Breika, was killed in an Israeli drone strike northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The body of Breika was brought to a hospital after he was targeted by an Israeli drone strike west of Rafah.

A quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a shepherd in the Al-Shakoush area west of Rafah, killing him, witnesses said.

At the same time, Israeli artillery heavily shelled eastern areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, they added.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 883 people have been killed and 2,648 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire announced in October 2025.

The agreement was meant to halt Israel’s two-year war that has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, injured over 172,000 since October 2023, and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.