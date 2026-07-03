Thursday strikes targeted infrastructure allegedly used for attacks on Israeli forces, truck said to be transporting weapons, military says

Israeli army claims strikes target Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon Thursday strikes targeted infrastructure allegedly used for attacks on Israeli forces, truck said to be transporting weapons, military says

The Israeli army claimed Friday that it carried out airstrikes on around 10 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon and later struck a truck it alleged was transporting weapons for the group near areas it occupies.

In a statement, the military said Thursday's strikes targeted sites in the areas of Bint Jbeil, Beit Yahoun, Kounine and Braachit. It claimed the facilities were used by Hezbollah to prepare attacks against Israeli forces operating in what it described as a "security zone."

The army said the strikes were carried out in response to what it called Hezbollah's continued violations of the ceasefire agreement and attacks on Israeli forces.

It added that Israeli soldiers overnight identified a Hezbollah cell transporting weapons in a truck near the "security zone" in southern Lebanon and struck the vehicle.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Israel has occupied parts of southern Lebanon for years, some for decades, and expanded its control during its latest offensive.

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-brokered framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, beginning with two "pilot areas" that were not publicly identified.

The agreement does not set a timetable for Israel's withdrawal, instead linking it to the Lebanese army assuming full security control in evacuated areas and the disarmament of armed groups, particularly Hezbollah.

On June 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue holding what he called a "security zone" in southern Lebanon, despite a US-Iran agreement that entered into force on June 18 and includes guarantees for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a military offensive in Lebanon that has killed at least 4,298 people, injured 12,196 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

