Foreign Ministry says posts, accompanying comments 'do not suit depth of relations' between Baghdad, Tehran

Iraq summons Iranian ambassador over posts featuring regional maps Foreign Ministry says posts, accompanying comments 'do not suit depth of relations' between Baghdad, Tehran

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad to seek clarification over social media posts by some Iranian diplomatic missions abroad featuring maps of the region, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Legal Affairs Shorsh Khalid Said summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq over the posts and accompanying positions and comments that “do not suit the depth of relations between the two countries.”

The move came days after a public exchange involving Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and his Iraqi counterpart Haibat al-Halbousi over the naming of the body of water separating Iran from the Arabian Peninsula.

During a visit to Baghdad last week, Qalibaf posted a photograph of himself in front of a regional map using Iran’s preferred designation for the waterway. Halbousi responded the following day by posting a photograph in front of a map using the designation commonly used by Iraq and other Arab states.

The dispute intensified after the Iranian Embassy in Kenya published a post featuring a regional map and comments about the historical and linguistic origins of the names “Iraq” and “Baghdad.”

During the meeting, the Iraqi official stressed the importance of continued consultation and coordination between Baghdad and Tehran on current regional developments and their repercussions, particularly for Iraq.

He also underlined the need to address outstanding regional issues and disagreements through diplomatic channels and dialogue in a way that contributes to regional security and stability.

The two sides also discussed strengthening bilateral relations through reciprocal visits, coordination at international forums and organizations, and cooperation in political, economic and security fields.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, expressed Tehran’s readiness to continue cooperation and coordination with Iraq, citing the two countries’ historical and social ties and the importance of continued consultations on issues of mutual interest.

