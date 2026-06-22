Expected visit would be 1st overseas trip by Masoud Pezeshkian after US, Israel waged war on Iran in late February

Iranian president expected to visit Pakistan Expected visit would be 1st overseas trip by Masoud Pezeshkian after US, Israel waged war on Iran in late February

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to pay a one-day visit to Pakistan on Tuesday, government sources in Islamabad told Anadolu on Monday.

If the visit materializes, it would be Pezeshkian’s first overseas visit since the US and Israel launched a war on Iran in late February.

An official confirmation of the expected trip is awaited.

Pakistan has played the main role as a mediator since the April 8 ceasefire between the warring sides, which agreed to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to end the war and held direct talks in Switzerland over the weekend.

During the visit, Pezeshkian is expected to hold talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who chaired the quadrilateral talks - US-Iran-Pakistan-Qatar - in the Swiss lake city of Burgenstock on Sunday.

Pezeshkian paid a state visit to Pakistan last August.