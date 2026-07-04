Iranian leaders meet foreign delegations in Tehran during Khamenei funeral ceremonies

[1/45] A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[2/45] A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[3/45] A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[4/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[5/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Mourners attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[6/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[7/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[8/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[9/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[10/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Mourners attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[11/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Mourners attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[12/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[13/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[14/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[15/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[16/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[17/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[18/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[19/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[20/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[21/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Akram al-Kaabi (2nd R), leader of the Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militia Harakat al-Nujaba, attends a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[22/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[23/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3:(“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[24/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[25/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[26/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian officials attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[27/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[28/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[29/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i (L), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (2nd L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (3rd L) attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[30/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi (R) is welcomed by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[31/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haybat al-Halbousi attends a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[32/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Hassan Khomeini (R), grandson of former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, attends a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[33/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i (L), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (2nd L), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (3rd L) and Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei (R) attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[34/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (2nd L), Expediency Discernment Council Chairman Sadeq Larijani (3rd L), Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i (4th R), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (3rd R), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (2nd R) and Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei (R) attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[35/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3:(“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i (L), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (2nd L) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (3rd L) attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[36/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (L), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) and Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei (R) attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[37/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Expediency Discernment Council Chairman Sadeq Larijani (R), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (2nd R), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (3rd R) and former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei (L) attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[38/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (2nd L), Expediency Discernment Council Chairman Sadeq Larijani (R), Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i (3rd R), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (2nd R), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (C) and Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei (L) attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[39/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (4th L), Expediency Discernment Council Chairman Sadeq Larijani (5th R), Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i (4th R), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (3rd R), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (2nd R) and Expediency Discernment Council member Mohsen Rezaei (R) attend a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[40/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, chief of staff to former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, attends a state ceremony for Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[41/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) People carry the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[42/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) People carry the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[43/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[44/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A view shows the coffin of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, during a state ceremony at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )

[45/45] TEHRAN, IRAN - JULY 3: (“RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV”) (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a state ceremony for former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on February 28, at Imam Khomeini Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Iran, on July 3, 2026. ( Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout - Anadolu Agency )