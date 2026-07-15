Government spokeswoman reports civilian deaths as officials say new US strikes hit Bushehr province

Iran says more than 30 civilians killed in recent attacks on south Government spokeswoman reports civilian deaths as officials say new US strikes hit Bushehr province

More than 30 civilians have been killed in recent attacks on southern Iran, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday.

"In the recent attacks on the southern part of the country, more than 30 civilians lost their lives," Mohajerani said in a post on the US social media platform X.

She did not specify where the attacks took place or provide further details about the casualties.

Separately, US strikes targeted three locations in the southwestern Iranian city of Bushehr on Wednesday morning, with no injuries reported, the province's governor said, according to Fars News Agency.

Earlier Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said strikes on Iran would continue and intensify in the coming days, warning that the US would begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returned to the negotiating table.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Iran has also sent a letter to the UN accusing the US of violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

