Iran says its forces struck US bases, aircraft, radar systems in Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Jordan, Bahrain as Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan report intercepting Iranian missiles, drones

Iran says it targeted US bases in 5 Arab countries in retaliatory strikes Iran says its forces struck US bases, aircraft, radar systems in Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Jordan, Bahrain as Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan report intercepting Iranian missiles, drones

Iran said Friday that it targeted US military sites in five Arab countries in retaliation for recent US strikes on its territory, while Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan said they intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting their territories.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force targeted a US military base in Kuwait as part of the 12th wave of what it described as a retaliatory operation, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

The IRGC said the targets included a missile defense detection and tracking radar, several weapons depots, two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and missiles stored for the system.

It claimed the strike triggered a large fire at the base.

The IRGC said the operation was carried out in response to recent US attacks that it claimed targeted civilian facilities, telecommunications infrastructure, railway workers and vehicles, causing casualties.

Kuwait's army said early Friday that its air defense systems intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting the country.

In Oman, the IRGC said its navy targeted radar sites, including a US air-control radar, according to the ISNA news agency.

Citing an IRGC statement, ISNA reported that a naval control radar on the Salameh Rocks and a US air-control radar in Oman's Ghanem region were targeted at dawn. The IRGC claimed both sites were destroyed.

In Syria, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force struck a US special operations command center in the Al-Tanf region, according to Fars News Agency.

The IRGC claimed the strike destroyed a radar system and several special operations helicopters. It also claimed that a number of US troops were captured during the operation.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities on the alleged attack.

Jordan said it intercepted and shot down three Iranian missiles that entered its airspace, with no casualties reported, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

Meanwhile, the IRGC said it carried out a two-phase attack on US fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft stationed in Jordan using several ballistic missiles and a large number of drones, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Qatar's armed forces also said they intercepted several aerial attacks targeting the country, according to the Defense Ministry. The Interior Ministry said one child was injured by falling shrapnel from interception operations.

Iran's army also said it launched a drone strike targeting facilities used by US military aircraft at Al-Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain, claiming it hit areas where US military helicopters and P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft were stationed.

Bahrain's Defense Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed "a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks" on Friday.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting Iranian military assets, mainly in southern Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated over the Strait of Hormuz as the US and Iran continue exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed last month to end the conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement.