Provinces of Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Khuzestan hardest hit by attacks, says Health Ministry spokesman

Iran says 35 civilians killed in recent US attacks on south Provinces of Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Khuzestan hardest hit by attacks, says Health Ministry spokesman

At least 35 civilians have been killed and over 300 others injured in recent US attacks on southern Iran, the Iranian Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said on the US social media company X that the attacks left 35 people dead and injured more than 300 others, including women and children.

He added that the provinces of Hormozgan, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Khuzestan were the hardest hit by the attacks.

Separately, US strikes targeted three locations in the southwestern Iranian city of Bushehr on Wednesday morning, with no injuries reported, the province's governor said, according to Fars News Agency.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said strikes on Iran would continue and intensify in the coming days, warning that the US would begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returned to the negotiating table.

Since early Sunday, the US has carried out daily strikes on several Iranian cities and islands, claiming they were in response to Tehran's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday evening, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the resumption of a naval blockade on Iran.

In response, Tehran has struck what it says are US military facilities in Arab countries, while some of those countries said the Iranian attacks caused civilian casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The escalation comes despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict between Washington and Tehran and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Iran has sent a letter to the UN accusing the US of violating the memorandum of understanding.