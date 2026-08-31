Full implementation of Iran-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement could boost bilateral trade, says Iranian president

Iran, Kyrgyzstan presidents discuss expanding bilateral cooperation Full implementation of Iran-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement could boost bilateral trade, says Iranian president

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, the Iranian presidency said Monday.

The two leaders met in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek on the sidelines of the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Pezeshkian stressed Iran’s determination to deepen bilateral relations and called for tapping the two countries’ existing potential in economic, trade, energy, transportation, logistics, agriculture, defense, tourism and cultural fields.

“The full implementation of Iran’s free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union and the removal of existing obstacles could pave the way for a surge in economic and commercial relations between the two countries,” Pezeshkian said.

He added that “regional security depends on cooperation among the countries of the region and the rejection of foreign interference.”

Japarov, for his part, expressed readiness to expand and deepen cooperation with Iran.