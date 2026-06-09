Football federation says national team will travel from Mexico base to US host cities for group-stage games

Iran details travel plans for 2026 World Cup matches in US Football federation says national team will travel from Mexico base to US host cities for group-stage games

Iran’s Football Federation has outlined travel arrangements for the national team’s group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with players set to travel from their base in Mexico to host cities in the United States for each game.

Federation spokesperson Amir Mehdi Alavi said the Iranian squad will travel under FIFA arrangements and arrive one day before its opening match against New Zealand and two days before its following two group-stage fixtures, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency report on Tuesday.

Alavi said the team will use charter flights for travel to match venues in the US.

He also confirmed that a planned friendly match against Grenada, a Caribbean national team, would not take place. Federation officials are working to arrange another preparatory match, which is expected to be played behind closed doors, he added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Iran will be based in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and travel to the United States for its Group G matches before returning to Mexico after each game.

Iran is scheduled to face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium in Seattle on June 21, and Egypt in Los Angeles on June 26.