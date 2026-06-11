Fars news agency says move linked to alleged military use of Starlink and other Musk-linked projects by US and Israeli forces

Iran considers placing assets linked to Elon Musk on its military target list: Report Fars news agency says move linked to alleged military use of Starlink and other Musk-linked projects by US and Israeli forces

Assets and infrastructure linked to companies owned by Elon Musk in the Gulf and Israel are being reviewed for inclusion in Iran’s list of military targets, Iranian media said on Thursday.

Fars News Agency said the move is being considered following what it described as evidence that US and Israeli forces have used infrastructure operated by Musk-linked companies, including the Starlink satellite network and the X social media company, in attacks against Iran.

Fars said previous reports had revealed military cooperation involving Musk-linked projects, including Starshield and the launch of military satellites used for earth observation, encrypted communications and secure data transmission.

The agency said infrastructure associated with Starlink in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, as well as SpaceX-related facilities and investments, were among the assets under review.

An unnamed source cited by Fars claimed that the US military, with support from companies linked to Musk, had been involved in actions, including attacks on water infrastructure in southern Iran.

The source said Iran “reserves the right to target facilities linked to holding companies under Musk’s management across the region and in Israel.”

Trump’s latest warning

US President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that Washington would strike Iran “very hard tonight” and claimed the US would eventually take control of Kharg Island and other Iranian oil infrastructure.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran’s military capabilities had been largely destroyed and warned that additional US strikes were imminent.

He also said the United States would assume control of Iranian oil and gas markets through the seizure of key energy infrastructure, including Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal.

The exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran entered a second consecutive day on Thursday after Washington launched strikes on multiple targets in Iran and warned of further military action unless Tehran accepts a peace agreement.

Talks following the April 8 ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan, have focused on permanently ending the conflict that began on Feb. 28, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and reaching a consensus on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian media earlier reported explosions, air defense activity and airstrikes across parts of southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Minab, Jask, Qeshm and Sirik.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had launched additional “self-defense” strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

For its part, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest escalation has heightened regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime