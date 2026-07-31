Palestinian group says implementation of second phase remains conditional on Israel fulfilling all provisions of the first phase, responds to Trump's announcement on Gaza disarmament

Hamas says Israel must halt attacks to advance Gaza ceasefire's 2nd phase Palestinian group says implementation of second phase remains conditional on Israel fulfilling all provisions of the first phase, responds to Trump's announcement on Gaza disarmament

Palestinian group Hamas said Friday that Israel's commitment to stop the killings and end its attacks is "the essential gateway" to advancing implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and setting a timeline for measures agreed under its second phase.

In a statement on Telegram, the group said it and other Palestinian factions had engaged "responsibly and positively" with negotiations and mediators' proposals to complete implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, describing the process as the result of "Palestinian national consensus."

"The occupation's commitment to stopping the killing and ending its attacks is the essential gateway and the first step toward moving forward with implementation and establishing the framework and timetable for what has been agreed," Hamas said.

The group stressed that implementation of the second phase remains conditional on Israel fulfilling "all provisions of the first phase."

Hamas said its approval of including the issue of "heavy weapons" in the agreement was conditional on ending "all forms of aggression," Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, early recovery efforts, the administrative committee assuming its duties, the deployment of international protection forces, the dismantling of "armed gangs and militias formed by the occupation," reconstruction, guarantees of Palestinians' right to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Hamas also paid tribute to what it described as the steadfastness of Palestinians in Gaza and said it would continue working with other Palestinian factions "for our people and to safeguard all of their rights."

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process advances.

Trump also credited Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye with helping broker what he described as a "historic breakthrough," saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an International Stabilization Force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.