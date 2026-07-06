‘This step implements Hamas’ previously declared position that it will not be part of arrangements for governing Gaza after war,’ Palestinian group’s spokesman tells Anadolu

Hamas says dissolution of Gaza governing body ‘serious step being implemented on ground’ ‘This step implements Hamas’ previously declared position that it will not be part of arrangements for governing Gaza after war,’ Palestinian group’s spokesman tells Anadolu

Palestinian group Hamas said on Monday that the dissolution of the governing body in the Gaza Strip was “a genuine step being implemented on the ground” to facilitate the transfer of administrative authority to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

The remarks came shortly after Gaza’s government announced the dissolution of its Emergency Committee and the resignation of its acting chairman as part of preparations to transfer the administration of the enclave to the NCAG.

The move demonstrates Hamas’ commitment to implementing the ceasefire agreement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in an interview with Anadolu.

“This step implements Hamas’ previously declared position that it will not be part of the arrangements for governing Gaza after the war. It is also intended to remove the pretexts used by the occupation to block the entry of the National Committee,” Qassem said.

“We are now opening the door wide for the National Committee to enter the Gaza Strip,” he added.

Qassem also called on mediators, guarantor states, the Board of Peace and the US administration to pressure Israel to allow the committee into Gaza.

Regarding Palestinian weapons, Qassem said Hamas had presented “reasonable proposals that were accepted by the mediators and guarantor states and even welcomed by Netanyahu himself before he later backed away from them.”

“We are still studying this issue and holding internal consultations as well as discussions with the mediators. We will soon make another visit to Cairo to continue this process,” he added.

The NCAG, a transitional technocratic body established under UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, held its inaugural meeting in Cairo on Jan. 15, 2026.

The first phase of Trump’s plan included a ceasefire, a partial Israeli withdrawal, the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the entry of 600 aid trucks.

While Hamas fulfilled its obligations in the first phase by releasing the Israeli prisoners, Israel reneged on its humanitarian commitments and continued its attacks, killing 1,072 Palestinians and injuring 3,463 others.

The second phase involves a broader Israeli military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, of which it still occupies more than 70%, and the start of reconstruction efforts in exchange for the disarmament of Palestinian factions.

However, Israel has not implemented this phase, insisting on prioritizing disarmament.

Gaza has suffered widespread devastation as a result of the Israeli army’s two-year offensive, which began in October 2023.

The attacks have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, wounded over 173,000 and destroyed 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.