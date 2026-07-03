Armed groups open fire with heavy machine guns, with no immediate reports of casualties

Gunmen attack internal security positions in Syria's Suwayda province Armed groups open fire with heavy machine guns, with no immediate reports of casualties

Armed groups attacked positions of Syria's Internal Security Forces in the southern province of Suwayda with heavy machine guns on Friday.

Alikhbariah TV, citing unnamed security sources, said the gunmen targeted the positions in the Tal Hadid area west of Suwayda.

The report did not provide details on casualties or the scale of the clashes. As of 6.45 am GMT, authorities had not issued an official statement on the incident.

The attack comes amid ongoing security tensions in parts of Suwayda, where armed groups have repeatedly targeted security checkpoints and patrols in recent months.

A ceasefire has been in effect in Suwayda since July 2025 following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters that left hundreds of people dead and wounded.

However, armed groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri have repeatedly violated the ceasefire and targeted military positions, while the Syrian government has said it remains committed to the agreement, facilitating civilian evacuations and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Since the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria's government has sought to restore security across the country. Damascus says it will not tolerate armed groups seeking to spread instability and remains committed to reestablishing state authority throughout Syrian territory.