Blasts reported in cities of Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Ahvaz, according to Iranian media

Fresh explosions heard in southern Iran amid US attacks Blasts reported in cities of Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Ahvaz, according to Iranian media

Fresh explosions were reported in southern Iran late Thursday after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a new wave of strikes against Iran for the fifth consecutive night.

Three explosions were heard west of the port city of Bandar Abbas, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency published footage showing the aftermath of a US strike in the city.

According to the outlet, preliminary information suggested a telecommunications tower may have been targeted, although this has not been confirmed.

Two explosions were also heard in the southern city of Bushehr, with local authorities attributing them to continued US attacks, according to Mehr.

The agency, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan Province for security and law enforcement affairs, said areas around the southwestern city of Ahvaz had also come under a US attack.

Regional escalation flared up in February when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

​​​​​​​Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.​​​​​​​