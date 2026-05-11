EU, Syria hold first high-level political dialogue, signaling deeper cooperation Meeting follows bloc’s decision to lift partial suspension of EU-Syria cooperation agreement

The European Union and Syria on Monday held their first high-level political dialogue in Brussels, focusing on ways to advance ties, deepen cooperation and address regional challenges affecting stability and security.

The meeting was co-chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, with European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica and European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib also participating.

According to a statement released after the talks, discussions centered on the current state of EU-Syria relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns.

The dialogue also reviewed efforts by Syria's transitional authorities toward stabilization, socioeconomic recovery and an inclusive political transition, while the EU reaffirmed its support for humanitarian assistance and reconstruction initiatives.

“Discussions highlighted the importance of upholding the rights of all Syrian citizens and coordinating efforts to promote stability, humanitarian assistance and socioeconomic development,” the statement said.

The meeting came after the EU's foreign ministers adopted a decision earlier Monday to lift the partial suspension of the EU-Syria Cooperation Agreement imposed in 2011, in what officials described as another step toward normalizing relations between Brussels and Damascus.