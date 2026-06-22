Pharaohs move to top of Group G after recovering from early deficit to beat All Whites 3-1

Egypt claim first World Cup win with comeback over New Zealand Pharaohs move to top of Group G after recovering from early deficit to beat All Whites 3-1

Egypt claimed their first-ever World Cup victory as they came from behind Sunday to beat New Zealand 3-1 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, moving to the top of Group G and strengthening their push for a place in the knockout stage.

Egypt entered the match as favorites, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the attack and a large Egyptian crowd filling the stadium.

But New Zealand struck first after a poor piece of defending from the Pharaohs.

Defender Finn Surman rose above the Egyptian back line in the 15th minute and powered home a header from Tim Payne’s corner to give the All Whites a surprise lead.

Egypt pushed for a response but had to wait until the second half to break through.

Mostafa Ziko brought Egypt level in the 58th minute, meeting Mohamed Hany’s cross with a well-placed header to make it 1-1.

Nine minutes later, Ziko helped complete the turnaround.

The forward exchanged a quick one-two with Salah, who cut inside and bent a powerful left-footed strike past the New Zealand goalkeeper to put Egypt ahead.

Trezeguet then sealed the victory with a superb header from Salah’s outswinging corner, giving Egypt breathing room and sending their supporters into celebration.

The result marked a major step for Egypt, who had opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium.

With four points from two matches, the Pharaohs moved to the top of Group G and boosted their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

New Zealand, who drew 2-2 with Iran in their opening match, slipped to the bottom of the group with one point.