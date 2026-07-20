Defense Force says multiple Iranian aerial attacks intercepted as Interior Ministry urges public to follow official updates

Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks after activating alarms Defense Force says multiple Iranian aerial attacks intercepted as Interior Ministry urges public to follow official updates

Bahrain said Monday that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed multiple Iranian aerial attacks after authorities activated alarm sirens and urged residents to move to safe locations.

In a statement, the Defense Force said air defenses had shot down “a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks” on Monday.

The Interior Ministry earlier said in a statement that alarm sirens had been activated and urged on citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

The ministry also called on the public to follow updates through official channels, according to the statement.

The alert came a few hours after Bahrain issued a similar warning earlier in the day.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

​​​​​​​The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.​​​​​​​