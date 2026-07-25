UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stresses that Golan Heights are Syrian territory, adding that Tel Aviv’s violations are unacceptable

Any violation of Syria's territorial integrity unacceptable: UN chief UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stresses that Golan Heights are Syrian territory, adding that Tel Aviv’s violations are unacceptable

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that any violation of Syria’s territorial integrity is unacceptable and called on the international community to act through the UN Security Council.

Guterres made the remarks during a press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus after he kicked off his three-day visit to the Levantine country.

The UN chief stressed that the Golan Heights, which are occupied by Israel, are Syrian territory, adding that Tel Aviv’s violations are unacceptable.

Noting that no country can rebuild itself alone after emerging from severe conflict, he said the UN looks forward to cooperating with Syria and the international community to support Damascus’ future.

Earlier Saturday, Guterres said on the US social media platform X that the UN “stands with Syria at this pivotal moment” as he arrived in Damascus, the first visit by a UN chief to the country since Ban Ki-moon in 2009.

“My message is clear: The UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment & I appeal to the international community to spare no effort to support the people of Syria as well.”

Guterres met with President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the People's Palace, visited the Umayyad Mosque and toured the city's Old Quarter, accompanied by Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi.