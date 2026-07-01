2 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement had killed 1,053, injured 3,406, Health Ministry says

Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, in fresh violations of the ceasefire agreement in place since October 2025.

Mohammed Naim Jundiya was killed when an Israeli drone targeted him near Municipal Park on Omar al-Mukhtar Street in central Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Witnesses said the strike hit Jundiya while he was walking on Omar al-Mukhtar Street, one of the city’s main roads, and damaged several vehicles at the scene.

Another Palestinian was killed and two others were critically injured after a drone strike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, the source added.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,053 Palestinians and injured 3,406 others as of Tuesday.

The ministry said more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 injured since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, with about 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure destroyed.

*Writing by Lina Altawell and Rania Abushamala in Istanbul