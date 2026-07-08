At least 1,084 Palestinians killed, 3,491 injured since ceasefire, Gaza’s Health Ministry says

2 Gazans killed by Israeli fire in latest ceasefire violation At least 1,084 Palestinians killed, 3,491 injured since ceasefire, Gaza’s Health Ministry says

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

The source said an aid truck driver was shot in the head by Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, and his body was transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Local sources said the victim, Ahmad Nasser Isleem, was shot while waiting inside his truck to load aid.

An 8-year-old child also died of wounds he sustained in an Israeli strike that targeted a civilian vehicle in the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City on Tuesday evening, the medical source said.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Civil Defense said a woman was injured by fire from Israeli gunboats west of Gaza City. It did not provide details on the nature of her injury.

In central Gaza, the Israeli army fired several artillery shells toward eastern and southern areas of the Bureij refugee camp, local sources and eyewitnesses said.

Israeli vehicles also opened fire toward displacement tents in Al-Mawasi, northwest of Rafah. No injuries were reported.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,084 Palestinians and injured 3,491 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others since October 2023 in a deadly offensive that has also caused widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.