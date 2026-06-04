Attack comes after Lebanon and Israel agreed to renew fragile truce and establish ‘pilot security zones’

12 killed, several injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon Attack comes after Lebanon and Israel agreed to renew fragile truce and establish ‘pilot security zones’

Twelve people were killed and several injured Thursday in Israeli airstrikes in eastern and southern Lebanon despite a renewed ceasefire agreement, according to Lebanese media reports.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli strikes on the town of Sohmor in the western Bekaa region killed five civilians, while four others were wounded.

Following the attacks, the municipality of Sohmor urged residents and visitors not to enter the town due to “serious security risks.”

“The (Israeli) enemy is sparing no one, including civilian men and women,” it said in a statement carried by NNA, calling for full compliance with the warning.

In southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Maaroub in Tyre district, killing one person and injuring another, according to NNA.

The agency also said a civilian vehicle was struck on the Zefta-Nmeiriyeh road in the Marjayoun district, wounding a father, mother and their daughter from Jdeidet Marjayoun.

The injured were transferred to Al-Rai Hospital in Sidon for medical attention.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone hit a vehicle on the Zefta-Kfarroumane road in Nabatieh, causing injuries, according to NNA.

An Israeli strike on the Al-Masaken area in Tyre district killed three people and wounded seven others, including three children and two women.

A separate strike on Arab al-Jal in Sidon district injured seven people, among them two children and four women.

An Israeli strike on the town of Abbasiya in Tyre district killed three people, according to NNA.

The agency also said that Israeli warplanes struck the vicinity of Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre with more than four missiles, with no casualties immediately reported.

The strikes came one day after Lebanon and Israel agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and establish “pilot zones” placing the Lebanese army in exclusive territorial control, with all non-state actors excluded.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement released following a fourth round of US-mediated talks held at the State Department on Wednesday.

The US-sponsored talks followed weeks of near-daily Israeli strikes on Lebanon that have killed nearly 3,500 people since March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.