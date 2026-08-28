Israeli forces raid home, interrogate locals in Syria’s Quneitra: State media Reported Israeli incursions take place in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province

Israeli forces on Friday raided a home and interrogated residents during separate incursions in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province, according to Syrian state media.

The state-run Alikhbaria television channel reported that Israeli troops entered the village of Taranja in northern Quneitra, where they raided and searched a home.

Israeli forces also entered the village of Umm Batna in Quneitra’s countryside, where they searched and interrogated residents, the broadcaster said.

It did not provide any further details regarding the reported Israeli incursions.

Last month, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Damascus was working to reach a security agreement with Israel that would “pave the way for a comprehensive peace without relinquishing Syria’s right to the occupied Golan Heights.”

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967.

Before the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel frequently carried out strikes on positions in Syria that it claimed were linked to Iranian-backed forces.

Since Assad’s departure, Israel has significantly expanded the scope of its strikes to include weapons depots and strategic military positions across the country.