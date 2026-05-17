US outlines 5 conditions for Iran deal: Report

Washington’s conditions include 'allowing only one Iranian nuclear facility to remain operational' and conditioning any halt to war on all fronts on outcome of negotiations, Fars news agency says

The United States has outlined five key conditions to reach a deal with Tehran, including "allowing only one Iranian nuclear facility to remain operational," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Washington’s four other conditions include refusing to pay any compensation or damages, demanding the transfer of 400 kilograms of Iranian uranium to the United States, withholding the release of even 25% of Iran’s frozen assets, and conditioning any halt to the war on all fronts on the outcome of negotiations, the report said.

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