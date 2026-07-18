Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
All
US warplanes launch multiple missile strikes on southern Iran
France’s waterways dry up amid drought, prolonged heat waves: Report
Russia, UAE call for immediate end to US-Iran hostilities
Israeli army kills 8 Palestinians, expands occupied area in Gaza despite ceasefire
Finland temporarily restricts air, maritime traffic over potential drone threat
Turkish swimmer becomes first from country to swim in Arctic waters
Hungarian prime minister backs lowering voting age to 16
See All
WORLD
TÜRKİYE
ECONOMY
POLITICS
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
US-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
Russia-Ukraine war
EDITION
Türkçe
English
BHSC
Pусский
Français
العربية
Kurdî
کوردی
Shqip
فارسی
македонски
Bahasa Indonesia
Español
Strait of Hormuz will reopen only ‘when Iran's rights are respected,’ says army
LIVE UPDATES
US warplanes launch multiple missile strikes on southern Iran