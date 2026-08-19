'New accommodation and support will be rolled out across England this winter, learning from innovative approaches put into place during pandemic,' according to statement

UK premier unveils his plan to end rough sleeping 'New accommodation and support will be rolled out across England this winter, learning from innovative approaches put into place during pandemic,' according to statement

The British prime minister Wednesday launched a national drive, offering everyone sleeping rough a route off the streets this winter if they need it.

In a statement, the British government said the plan will be boosted with a £442 million ($599 million) package, with areas with the greatest need getting the largest share of support, "to get people out of the cold this winter and give people facing long-term homelessness a settled home and the support to keep it."

In a bid to bring everyone together to help end rough sleeping on the street and other ad hoc arrangements – mostly outside – in favor of a stable home, Prime Minister Andy Burnham is announcing a first-of-its-kind national summit on tackling rough sleeping to take place this fall, according to the statement.

"New accommodation and support will be rolled out across England this winter, learning from innovative approaches put into place during the pandemic," it added.

Burnham said no one should have to bed down in a doorway or outside a station, adding that’s why his first instruction after taking office last month was to end rough sleeping.

"We did it in the (coronavirus) pandemic. We can do it again. But it needs all of us. Government will put the money in. But I’m asking leaders in communities and sectors across society to play their part locally too," he added.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: "This funding will help thousands of people leave the streets behind, move into secure homes and get the support they need to rebuild their lives."

The government also confirmed project allocations for this program, which includes an investment in long-term accommodation announced in July.

As well as off-the-street provision, the funding will help local areas deliver more than 1,000 settled homes over the next three years, alongside intensive wraparound support to help people rebuild their lives, according to the statement.

According to data released in February, the number of people estimated to be sleeping rough in England alone on a single night last fall was 4,793, a new record high, exceeding the previous peak of 4,751 in 2017.

