UK police criticize late pub hours extention for England World Cup match

UK Police chiefs have criticized Downing Street’s decision to allow pubs in England to stay open until 5 am local time (0400GMT) on Monday for England’s World Cup match against Mexico, warning it will take officers “away from communities.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said the late decision would force forces to adapt policing plans at short notice and result in extended shifts for officers.

In a joint statement, National Police Chiefs’ Council leads Mark Roberts and Scott Green warned the move would place additional strain on policing resources.

They said the timing of the announcement had complicated preparations, despite the tournament schedule being known in advance.

Downing Street has allowed extended opening hours for licensed venues ahead of the match, with major pub chains confirming they will take advantage of the relaxation.

The police chiefs added: “We recognise there will be significant public interest in England’s match on Monday morning and that many of the public will want to come together in pubs and licensed venues to enjoy the occasion. We also know from previous tournaments the knockout games sadly see an increase in violent incidents particularly in the night-time economy and an increase in domestic abuse. This is directly linked to alcohol consumption.

“The likely route for England progression has been known for a considerable time yet this late announcement leaves policing having to adapt our plans, seeing officers working extended shifts which in turn takes them away from communities.”