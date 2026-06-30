Further detail on meeting not immediately available

Turkish foreign minister meets senior EU officials in Ankara Further detail on meeting not immediately available

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met the EU foreign policy chief, and the European commissioners for enlargement, and home Affairs and migration, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan met Kaja Kallas, Marta Kos and Magnus Brunner in the capital Ankara.

Further detail on the meeting was not immediately available.

The two-day visit of the European officials starting on Monday came ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, which is scheduled for July 7-8.

