Deutsche Bahn says its technicians are working intensively to resolve problem, according to local media

Trains across Germany halted due to communications system failure Deutsche Bahn says its technicians are working intensively to resolve problem, according to local media

Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn said train services nationwide were suspended late Tuesday due to a communications system malfunction.

It had stopped all trains at stations nationwide due to a disruption affecting the GSM-R digital communication system used to coordinate railway operations, according to local media.

The rail operator said its technicians were working intensively to resolve the problem but did not provide an estimate for when service would resume or how many trains had been affected, according to reports.

