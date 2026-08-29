Cannot rule out provocation by Russia against a NATO member, says Tusk

Polish premier says next 6 months decisive as Russian escalation grows Cannot rule out provocation by Russia against a NATO member, says Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Saturday that Russian escalation was continuing and warned that the next six months could be decisive for European security, following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Tusk said Rutte had briefed him on the situation in the region and on the Ukrainian-Russian front, adding that Ukraine required greater air support and that European NATO members needed to prepare for different scenarios.

“As I warned, escalation on Russia’s part is progressing,” Tusk wrote on X. “Ukraine needs greater support in the air, which is also important for our security. This is a task for all of Europe.”

“The next six months will be decisive,” he added, saying Poland and other NATO countries must be prepared for a range of possible developments.

“We cannot rule out a provocation by Russia against one of the NATO members,” Tusk said.

The comments deepen warnings Tusk issued on Friday, when he said the war had reached a turning point and that Russia appeared to be preparing to escalate tensions both in Ukraine and across the wider region.

Tusk said then that Poland had been receiving information from US intelligence and was aware of discussions surrounding an unusual visit to Moscow this week by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

“We must be prepared for different eventualities,” Tusk said Friday, describing the coming months as “critical.” He also referred to an earlier warning that Russia could attempt a limited attack against a NATO country.

Ratcliffe's Moscow visit has drawn heightened attention after reports that the CIA chief raised concerns with Russian officials about possible military action against NATO territory.

The Kremlin rejected reports that the visit was intended to warn Moscow against such an attack.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday played down those concerns, saying he did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin would attack a NATO member and describing Ratcliffe's meeting with his Russian counterpart as routine.

Tusk's latest remarks also come as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine and European governments debate how to strengthen Kyiv's air defences while maintaining their own military readiness.