Airspace warnings issued overnight after drone activity near Baltic borders, according to reports

NATO jets scrambled after drones approach airspace of Latvia, Estonia Airspace warnings issued overnight after drone activity near Baltic borders, according to reports

NATO fighter jets were scrambled after drones approached or entered the airspace of Latvia and Estonia overnight, according to local authorities cited by public broadcasters LRT and ERR on Tuesday.

In Latvia, a warning over a potential airspace threat was issued in the northeastern Aluksne municipality, prompting the NATO Baltic air-policing mission to scramble fighter jets, Latvia’s National Armed Forces said.

Residents were advised to remain indoors, close windows and doors and follow the “two-wall principle,” keeping two walls between themselves and the potential threat.

They were also told to call the emergency number 112 if they spotted a low-flying, suspicious or dangerous object.

The warning was lifted at 4.17 am local time (0117GMT).

About 90 minutes earlier, a lower-level yellow warning over a potential airspace threat had been issued in Latvia’s Ludza municipality. It was later canceled.

The incidents follow repeated airspace warnings in Latvia’s Latgale and Vidzeme regions this summer.

Foreign drones have also crashed and exploded in Latvia, with NATO fighter jets shooting down some of them.

The incidents were believed to involve drones used in the Russia-Ukraine war that approached or entered Latvian airspace.

In neighboring Estonia, Russian-launched drones briefly approached the town of Narva, while another crossed into Estonian airspace in the country’s southeast, according to ERR.

Estonian Air Force commander Brig. Gen. Riivo Valge said about 10 drones were detected near the border at around 2 am local time (2300GMT) while Ukraine was carrying out what he described as a large-scale drone attack against Russia.

At about 3 am local time (0000GMT), one drone turned toward Narva, prompting authorities to issue a public warning and activate ground-based air defenses. Fighter jets subsequently took off from Amari Air Base.

The drone later turned back toward Russia and did not enter Estonian airspace.

About 30 minutes later, another drone crossed into southeastern Estonia and flew for a time in the border area, Valge said.

Valge said its behavior was unpredictable, while more drones were detected just across the border in Russia.

The drone eventually left Estonian airspace without crashing, and the Estonian fighter jets did not have to open fire, Valge said.

The warning was lifted after the situation across the border calmed at around 5 am local time (0200GMT).

Valge said the situation was calm Tuesday and urged Estonians to focus on the start of the school year.