More than 200 people live in affected apartment complex, where cause of fire undetermined

Multiple killed, several injured in apartment building fire in Antwerp, Belgium More than 200 people live in affected apartment complex, where cause of fire undetermined

Multiple people have been killed and several others seriously injured since a major fire broke out in a 10-story apartment building in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday, Dutch-language national broadcaster VRT reported.

The fire erupted shortly before 10 am local time (0800GMT) in a residential building in the city's Linkeroever district.

Police confirmed that there were multiple fatalities, although the exact number of victims has not yet been established as rescue teams continue to search the building.

"There are several seriously injured and several lightly injured. Unfortunately, there are also a number of fatalities, but we cannot say how many at this moment. The priority now is searching for people in the building and providing medical care," said police spokesperson Kim Bastiaens.

More than 200 people live in the apartment complex, and evacuation operations were still underway hours after the blaze began.

An Antwerp Fire Department drone team was deployed to assist search and rescue efforts.

Emergency crews from neighboring fire and rescue zones were also supporting operations.

Firefighters were continuing to inspect the entire building to determine whether additional residents remained trapped inside and could be evacuated safely.

A medical intervention plan was activated to coordinate emergency medical assistance, while residents who were evacuated and did not require treatment were being accommodated in nearby facilities.

Authorities issued an alert urging residents in the area to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the vicinity of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.