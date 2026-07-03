Alexandru Munteanu says he can no longer serve without compromising his principles

Moldova's premier resigns as government collapses over state-owned company scandal Alexandru Munteanu says he can no longer serve without compromising his principles

Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu announced his resignation on Friday, bringing down his government amid growing political fallout over a scandal involving state-owned air navigation company MoldATSA.

In a statement posted on US social media platform Facebook, Munteanu said he could no longer continue in office without compromising his principles.

"I accepted the proposal to be prime minister with great responsibility and with the firm belief that I can contribute to changing things for the better. The moment I understood that I could no longer exercise my mandate in accordance with the principles and beliefs I have, I chose to leave," he said.

Munteanu's resignation automatically brings down the entire government under Moldova's constitutional framework.

His departure comes days after the MoldATSA controversy triggered a political crisis, prompting President Maia Sanduto promise a "general cleanup" following allegations over appointments and governance at the state-owned enterprise.

On Thursday, Moldova's parliament established a special investigative committee to examine the management of state-owned companies. The panel will review recruitment procedures for senior management positions, the composition of boards of directors and cases in which individuals simultaneously hold positions in multiple public institutions.

Former Soviet republic Moldova is a candidate for European Union membership.