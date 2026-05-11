French president says Africa, Europe must reduce dependence on US, Chinese technologies

Macron calls for Africa-Europe tech partnership at Nairobi summit French president says Africa, Europe must reduce dependence on US, Chinese technologies

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for deeper cooperation between Africa and Europe in technology, energy, and innovation as the Africa Forward Summit opened in Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Speaking during a high-level youth engagement forum at the University of Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto, Macron said Africa and Europe face similar challenges in reducing technological dependence on major global powers.

“A lot of solutions are made in the US or made in China,” he said. “A lot of us today are consumers. So, I think we have a common fight, a common battle together of investment, which is to build our strategic autonomy for Europe and Africa.”

Macron emphasized the need for stronger investment in infrastructure and energy to support artificial intelligence and digital development across the two continents.

“No chance to build any AI infrastructure and computing capacities without energy,” he said, calling for expanded investment in renewable and other energy sources.

The French president also announced plans to deepen educational partnerships between French and African universities and expand technology training programs across the continent.

“We will accelerate this trend of investment,” Macron said, adding that Orange Digital Centers aim to help train 1 million young Africans by 2030 through 50 new digital centers.

Kenyan President William Ruto said Kenya is investing in reforms aimed at preparing young people for emerging global industries.

“Our youth are the present and the future, and we are committed to laying the supportive foundation they need to transform their ideas into solutions for our diverse challenges,” he said.

Ruto also highlighted a new partnership with France to establish the University of Nairobi Science and Engineering Complex, describing it as “a premier research hub for both Kenya and the region.”

African, global leaders attend summit

The two-day summit, co-hosted by Kenya and France, has brought together heads of state, business executives, development partners, and technology innovators to discuss trade, industrial growth and investment opportunities across Africa.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also among those who arrived in Nairobi for the summit.

Other leaders attending include Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, Liberian President Joseph Boakai and Cote d'Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara.

Morocco is represented by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, while Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam is also participating in the summit.

Organizers said more than 30 African heads of state and government are expected to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, which focuses on expanding investment, strengthening industrial partnerships and accelerating infrastructure and technology development across the continent.