Italy preparing new military aid package for Ukraine: Report Package reportedly includes air defense systems, radar, and license to produce advanced Aster interceptors

Italy is preparing a 13th military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be presented to a parliamentary intelligence committee in early September, local media reported Thursday.

The package had been ready since July, and members of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (COPASIR) were initially alerted about a possible meeting on Aug. 5, according to daily La Repubblica.

The meeting, however, was postponed amid concerns within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government over public support and growing opposition from right-wing political groups to further arms deliveries to Kyiv, the newspaper said.

Although the contents of Italy’s military aid packages have remained classified since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, the latest package reportedly focuses on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses and includes anti-aircraft systems and radar.

Rome and Paris have also reportedly agreed to grant Ukraine a license to produce the Aster 30 B1NT, an advanced interceptor missile used against ballistic and aerial threats.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has been coordinating with French and British officials to strengthen Ukraine’s missile capabilities, the report said.

Despite preparations for new military assistance, Rome has recently emphasized its humanitarian and civilian support for Ukraine, particularly ahead of winter.

Following a meeting of Ukraine’s allies on Monday, Meloni’s office said Italy would continue providing generators to reinforce hospitals, schools, and energy infrastructure.

The government has made little public reference to military supplies, even as France and the UK announced additional deliveries of Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles, the newspaper noted.

Meloni and Crosetto reportedly reviewed the package again Wednesday. It is expected to be submitted to COPASIR in early September.