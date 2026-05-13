'My ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a bill to strengthen ties with the European Union,' says King Charles

'Increasingly dangerous, volatile' world threatens UK, says King Charles 'My ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a bill to strengthen ties with the European Union,' says King Charles

King Charles III said Wednesday Britain faces growing risks from an “increasingly dangerous and volatile world,” citing the conflict in the Middle East as a recent example.

"An increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom with the conflict in the Middle East, only the most recent example," Charles said, during his State Opening of Parliament speech.

He noted that every element of the nation's energy, defense and economic security "will be tested."

"My ministers will take decisions that protect the energy, defense and economic security of the United Kingdom," he added.

Charles also noted that the government will take new steps to enhance relations with the EU.

"My ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a bill to strengthen ties with the European Union."

He went on to say that the government will also seek to improve relations with European partners "as a vital step in strengthening European security."

"It will continue to promote long term peace in the Middle East and the two state solution in Israel and Palestine," he said.

Charles added that the nation's energy security requires long term investment and reform, "as demonstrated by recent events in the Middle East."